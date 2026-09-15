Rachael Sage & Cassandra Kubinski Release UNDERNEATH (ACOUSTIC)

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Rachael Sage & The Sequins have released a new single, 'Underneath (Acoustic),' ahead of their forthcoming album, Under My Canopy, due this fall. The song features guest vocals from singer-songwriter Cassandra Kubinski, who has collaborated with 10,000 Maniacs and, like Sage herself, has had more than a dozen of her songs featured on the TV show 'Dance Moms.'

'Underneath (Acoustic)' is a haunting response to mass shootings in America, bringing renewed attention to the need for gun control. Sage writes: 'I wonder if the guns that guard us/Will ever cease to cause us grief/Or if the souls that shine like stardust/Will ever lift us out from underneath.'

Rachael Sage is a former dancer who attended The School of American Ballet and danced with The New York City Ballet in Balanchine ballets such as 'The Nutcracker' and 'Coppelia.' Her music has always held a place in the dance community, with a record 22 song placements on Lifetime's hit TV show Dance Moms, many of which were included in breakout star Maddie Ziegler's winning routines.

Rachael discusses the song, saying: ''Underneath' was written in response to one of innumerable mass school shootings in America. Sadly, the all-too-true storyline that informed this song has been repeated over and over in the years since, but I'm always hopeful that through raising awareness and support for organizations like Everytown, Sandy Hook Promise and coalitions such as Artists For Action, we can positively impact legislation and continue to bring the human side of this vital issue to the mainstream spotlight.'

The track was produced by Sage with Grammy nominee Mikhail Pivovarov and features Sage on acoustic guitar, and Sage and Cassandra Kubinski on lead and background vocals, accompanied by The Sequins - violinist Kelly Halloran (Lainey Wilson) and cellist Dave Eggar (Paul Simon) - with other contributors including Kerry Brooks on upright bass (Amy Ray Band, Indigo Girls), and accordion from Rob Curto (Lila Downs).

About the Album

Rachael Sage & The Sequins' upcoming album, Under My Canopy, reinvents the diverse collection of songs that feel like a refuge, woven from resilience, longing, and the irrepressible determination to find light in the darkest places from their previously lauded studio album, Canopy. Featuring fresh acoustic instrumentation and imaginative new arrangements, Sage and her band continue their ongoing journey of storytelling and emotional connection. Confidently spanning the genres of Americana, pop and neo-folk, the record offers listeners a beautifully crafted, deeply heartfelt assortment of songs that find common ground in themes of living a purposeful and joyful life rooted in inclusiveness, equality and non-violence. Reflective, mournful yet optimistic, Under My Canopy is one of her most soulful and thought-provoking works yet.

About Rachael Sage

Sharing stages with seminal musicians such as Rufus Wainwright, Ani DiFranco, and Judy Collins – with whom she also recorded a critically-acclaimed duet – Sage's career has been defined by a passion for storytelling and an innovative sense of creativity. In addition to being a six-time Independent Music Award-winning musician and producer, Rachael Sage is also a John Lennon Contest Grand Prize winner who has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, SXSW, and toured globally from Japan to Berlin with her band, The Sequins. Sage is also a visual artist and former ballet dancer who performed with the New York City Ballet. A self-described 'cancer thriver,' she is additionally a philanthropic advocate who has raised money for a wide range of causes, including Foundation For Women's Cancer, WHY Hunger, American Refugee Committee, and National Network For Youth (NN4Y), Rainbow Mind, and The Trevor Project. Under My Canopy will be released this fall via ILS/Virgin/Universal.

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