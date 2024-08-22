Rachael Harris Set to Host 11th Annual LMGI Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actress and producer Rachael Harris, known for her performances in hit shows like “Suits” and “The Hangover,” is set to host the 11th Annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards, bringing her quick wit and talent to the star-studded event. The gala will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.



"We are thrilled to have Rachael Harris as our host for the 11th Annual LMGI Awards," said LMGI President John Rakich. "Her talent and humor will undoubtedly make for an unforgettable evening as we honor our location professionals’ exceptional work and dedication.”



Harris, well-known for her iconic roles in television and movies, has worked on productions in many locations. Her career started when she joined the sketch comedy group The Groundlings. From there, she went on to television as a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart." Her additional TV credits include "Surviving Jack," "Lucifer," "Friends," "Frasier," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Modern Family," "New Girl," "Ghosts," "Fantasy Island,” and "Suits." She most recently stars as Nora in Disney+ "Goosebumps."



Harris has appeared in many theatrical films, including "The Hangover," "Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story," "Old Dads,” and the original three "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" movies. She has been a part of many of Christopher Guest's improvised films: "Best in Show," "A Mighty Wind" and "For Your Consideration.”



Previously announced, LMGI Honorary Awards will be bestowed to Supervising Location Manager Sue Quinn (“Fantastic Beasts” and the “Harry Potter” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchises) with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Location Manager Bill Bowling (“Jupiter Ascending,” “Cloud Atlas”) with the Trailblazer Award. The Motion Picture Television Fund, celebrating over 100 years of aiding the entertainment community, will receive the LMGI Humanitarian Award. For a list of 2024 LMGI Awards nominees, click here.



The LMGI Awards honor the outstanding and creative contributions of location professionals in film, television, and commercials and film commissions from around the globe. The event brings together industry leaders, filmmakers, and location managers to celebrate the art and craft of location scouting and management. Returning as producers of this year’s LMGI Awards are IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative.

