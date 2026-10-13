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ROSÉ to Perform at LACMA's 2026 Art+Film Gala

The gala will be co-chaired by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

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ROSÉ to Perform at LACMA's 2026 Art+Film Gala

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) announced that ROSE is the musical guest of the 2026 Art+Film Gala honoring artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

Co-chaired by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, this celebration of art and film will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2026. Gucci continues its partnership with the museum as the presenting sponsor. Transportation and additional support for the gala will be provided by Audi.

LACMA is located at 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036. The museum notes that the Metro D Line now brings visitors directly to LACMA via the Wilshire/Fairfax Station.

Photo Credit: Kenneth Cappello


Photo Credit: Kenneth Cappello
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