ROSÉ to Perform at LACMA's 2026 Art+Film Gala

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The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) announced that ROSE is the musical guest of the 2026 Art+Film Gala honoring artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

Co-chaired by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, this celebration of art and film will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2026. Gucci continues its partnership with the museum as the presenting sponsor. Transportation and additional support for the gala will be provided by Audi.

LACMA is located at 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036. The museum notes that the Metro D Line now brings visitors directly to LACMA via the Wilshire/Fairfax Station.

Photo Credit: Kenneth Cappello



Photo Credit: Kenneth Cappello

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 13 Hrs 47 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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