ROBOT CHICKEN Returns Sept. 6 to Adult Swim

Adult Swim's off-the-wall stop-motion comedy series ROBOT CHICKEN is back for season 11 and filled with more hilarious parodies and insane characters and personalities from Joe Exotic to Peppa Pig. The new season will air as a nightly strip Monday through Thursday at Midnight ET/PT beginning Monday, September 6 through Thursday, September 23.

The ROBOT CHICKEN Nerd and Bitch Pudding are also back along with a spooky Halloween-themed episode. And not to disappoint, no corner of pop culture is safe from Robot Chicken's satirical gaze this season.

The show skewers today's biggest hits and classics including fan-favorite characters from movies, television shows, video games, celebrities, and even nursery rhymes - ROBOT CHICKEN spares nothing and no one and prides itself on having the most comedy a quarter-hour sketch comedy show can provide!

Robot Chicken is created, and executive produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, and their Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, also serve as executive producers. Green and Senreich also write, voice and with Tom Sheppard, direct the award-winning series.