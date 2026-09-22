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Photos: R.L. STINE'S PUMPKINHEAD 2 Trailer to Debut on Tubi

Cassandra Peterson joins Bean Reid and Adeline Lo in the R.L. Stine-inspired sequel streaming on Tubi.

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Photos: R.L. STINE'S PUMPKINHEAD 2 Trailer to Debut on Tubi

Tubi has released the first trailer for 'R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead 2,' the latest installment in the streamer's Terror on Tubi programming. The film is set to premiere October 9, 2026.

Photo Credit: Tubi

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Cassandra Peterson, known for her role as Elvira, joins Bean Reid and Adeline Lo in the cast of the sequel.

About 'R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead 2'

Inspired by R.L. Stine's beloved The Haunting Hour, R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead 2 follows Sam (Bean Reid) and Becka (Adeline Lo) as they race to stop a new Pumpkinhead curse from claiming the entire town of Redhaven.

Cast/Crew Quotes

'Elvira and R.L. Stine each gave me a completely different way to experience horror growing up - Elvira through her unforgettable late-night movie presentations, and Stine through twisty, page-turning novels. Bringing them together in one film feels both nostalgic and completely fresh, which is exactly the kind of surprising combination we love creating for Tubi audiences.' — Josh Van Houdt, Vice President of Original Scripted Content

About Tubi

Boldly built for fandom, Tubi is a free on-demand streaming service that entertains 110 million monthly active users. Tubi offers the world's largest collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories, and hundreds of Tubi Originals made for the most passionate fans. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2014, Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation.


Photo Credit: Tubi
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