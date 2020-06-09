RIDING THE D WITH DR. SEEDS Brings An Original Voice To Mental Health On The NYC Subway



Now streaming on Amazon Prime is Riding The D With Dr Seeds, a new web series that uses the D train, Manhattan's iconic subway line that connects the Bronx to Coney Island, Brooklyn as the backdrop for an original and uncanny portrait of mental health. It stars Sarah Seeds (Inside Amy Schumer) as Dr. Seeds, an "underground" unhinged non-licensed psychiatrist who doles out unsolicited medical advice to her patients on the subway while battling her own dark past.

Tonally, it's random in the right ways like Children's Hospital with a playfulness like Blue's Clues written in the contemporary female voice of Broad City. In fact, it's the first web series to receive distribution on Amazon Prime and after consuming the first season's five episodes in one sitting, you're likely to want to request an appointment with the Doctor for more insanity.

Series creator and star Sarah Seeds can be also seen in the feature films The Mint and American Fango on Amazon. She is attached to the feature film All Mobbed Up, directed by John Gallagher, set to film late 2020. She currently serves on the NY SAG-AFTRA Local and National Boards.

Watch Season One of Riding the D With Dr. Seeds on Amazon Prime here.





