REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER to Feature Ryan Holiday, Andrew Cuomo

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REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher returns to HBO on Friday, August 14 with a new episode featuring an opening monologue, a one-on-one interview, panel discussion, and the show's recurring New Rules segment. The episode will also stream on HBO Max. This week's guest interview features Ryan Holiday, host of The Daily Stoic podcast and author of the Stoic Virtues Series book collection. The panel discussion will include Andrew Cuomo, former Democratic Governor of New York, and Kristen Soltis Anderson, a CNN contributor and founding partner and pollster at Echelon Insights.

REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher continues Friday, August 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature 'New Rules.'

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, 'Bill Maher: Be More Cynical' (2000), 'I'm Swiss' (2005), 'Bill Maher… But I'm Not Wrong' (2010), 'Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma' (2018), and '#Adulting' (2022). First on 'Politically Incorrect' and for more than 20 years on 'Real Time,' Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher's 13th comedy special for the network 'Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?' debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher is executive produced by Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, and Billy Martin, with Chris Kelly serving as co-executive producer, Matt Wood as producer, and Paul Casey as director.

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