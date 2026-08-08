Mike Rowe, Tara Palmeri Extend Talk Past REAL TIME Broadcast on HBO

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Mike Rowe, Tara Palmeri and Matt Welch kept talking with Bill Maher after the cameras stopped rolling on the main broadcast, extending their conversation in a new Overtime with Bill Maher segment posted to the REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher YouTube channel. The format, a recurring feature on the show, gives Maher and his guests additional time to dig into topics beyond the program's usual hour-long slot on HBO.

Rowe appeared on REAL TIME as part of a one-on-one interview earlier in the broadcast. He is founder and CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation and hosts the podcast THE WAY I HEARD IT, according to the show's guest lineup announcement. Palmeri joined the episode's panel discussion, a format that pairs Maher's guests together for wider-ranging debate.

The Overtime segment follows the same structure Maher has used in recent weeks, where panelists and interview guests reconvene for a looser, unscripted follow-up conversation once the main show wraps. That format previously carried over discussions from guests like Erin Brockovich, Scott Galloway and Peter Hamby.

REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher's episode announcement confirmed Rowe's one-on-one interview slot alongside the show's regular monologue and New Rules segment. REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher airs Fridays on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

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