Bill Maher's New Rule Warns How Flattery Warps Fame And Ego

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Bill Maher devoted a New Rule segment on REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher to the psychological toll of flattery, arguing that when someone is constantly told they are amazing, it distorts their judgment and their relationship to criticism. The bit, titled "Fauci & Fame" on the show's YouTube channel, frames the phenomenon as a slippery slope, one where a person's inflated self-image curdles into contempt for anyone who disagrees.

Maher's point in the segment is direct: praise, when it becomes constant and uncritical, changes how people see their own opinions. "When someone strokes your ego it affects your opinions," is the premise driving the bit, with Maher warning that it becomes "all too easy to go from 'Everyone says I'm amazing' to 'Only idiots disagree with me.'"

The segment arrives as part of REAL TIME's regular mix of a monologue, one-on-one interviews, a panel roundtable and Maher's recurring New Rules commentary, the format the show uses each week to deliver Maher's take on current events and cultural patterns. This particular New Rule uses the idea of fame and unchecked ego as a lens for a broader argument about how flattery reshapes behavior in public life.

REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher has recently featured a range of guests and topics in its weekly episodes, including a one-on-one interview with Mike Rowe alongside panel discussions on HBO and HBO Max.

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