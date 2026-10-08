REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER to Feature Michael Douglas and Political Panel
Michael Douglas discusses his new memoir while senators and media figures join the weekly panel roundtable.
REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher continues Friday, October 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature 'New Rules.'
This week features a one-on-one interview with Michael Douglas, award-winning actor, producer, and author of the new memoir 'One Helluva Ride,' released on October 6. This week's panel discussion includes Sen. Thom Tillis, Republican senator from North Carolina and author of 'How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents: The Trouble with Sycophants, Courage Outsourcing, and Partisan Groupthink'; and Sara Eisen, co-anchor of CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' and 'Money Movers.'
Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, 'Bill Maher: Be More Cynical' (2000), 'I'm Swiss' (2005), 'Bill Maher… But I'm Not Wrong' (2010), 'Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma' (2018), and '#Adulting' (2022). First on 'Politically Incorrect' and for more than 20 years on 'Real Time,' Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher's 13th comedy special for the network 'Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?' debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.
The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.
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