Andrew Huberman Separates Health Fact From Fad on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER
Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman joins Jonathan Swan and James Kirchick to discuss bipartisan cooperation and wellness trends.
Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman used his appearance on REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher to cut through the noise around wellness culture, walking Bill Maher through which popular health habits hold up to science and which are little more than trends dressed up as medicine. The conversation, split across a lightning-round segment and an extended after-show discussion, gave Huberman room to weigh in on everything from supplements to sleep habits without the usual soundbite constraints of a single television hour.
The core of the exchange comes in the segment titled "Healthy vs. Health Trend," where Huberman, host of the Huberman Lab podcast, helps Maher sort fact from fad in rapid-fire fashion. Rather than treating wellness culture as a monolith, Huberman draws distinctions in real time, giving Maher's audience a framework for evaluating claims that circulate widely on social media and in the podcast world Huberman himself operates in.
That conversation continues well past the credits in the Overtime segment, where Huberman is joined by journalists Jonathan Swan and James Kirchick to keep talking with Maher once the main broadcast wraps. The extended format, a regular feature on HBO's YouTube channel, lets the three guests push further into topics that surfaced earlier in the episode without the time pressure of the show's normal hour-long slot.
Elsewhere in the same episode, Maher turned to his New Rule segment for a different kind of critique, arguing in "Collab Request" that bipartisan cooperation between opposing parties should be treated as ordinary politics rather than scandal. The bit keeps with Maher's habit of using the segment to push a single premise about Washington dysfunction to its logical conclusion, a format he has applied recently to subjects ranging from the national debt to the state of American leadership.
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