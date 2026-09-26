Andrew Huberman Separates Health Fact From Fad on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up









Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman used his appearance on REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher to cut through the noise around wellness culture, walking Bill Maher through which popular health habits hold up to science and which are little more than trends dressed up as medicine. The conversation, split across a lightning-round segment and an extended after-show discussion, gave Huberman room to weigh in on everything from supplements to sleep habits without the usual soundbite constraints of a single television hour.

The core of the exchange comes in the segment titled "Healthy vs. Health Trend," where Huberman, host of the Huberman Lab podcast, helps Maher sort fact from fad in rapid-fire fashion. Rather than treating wellness culture as a monolith, Huberman draws distinctions in real time, giving Maher's audience a framework for evaluating claims that circulate widely on social media and in the podcast world Huberman himself operates in.

That conversation continues well past the credits in the Overtime segment, where Huberman is joined by journalists Jonathan Swan and James Kirchick to keep talking with Maher once the main broadcast wraps. The extended format, a regular feature on HBO's YouTube channel, lets the three guests push further into topics that surfaced earlier in the episode without the time pressure of the show's normal hour-long slot.

Elsewhere in the same episode, Maher turned to his New Rule segment for a different kind of critique, arguing in "Collab Request" that bipartisan cooperation between opposing parties should be treated as ordinary politics rather than scandal. The bit keeps with Maher's habit of using the segment to push a single premise about Washington dysfunction to its logical conclusion, a format he has applied recently to subjects ranging from the national debt to the state of American leadership.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 35 Days 16 Hrs 17 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me