REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER August 21 Lineup Announced

This week features one-on-one virtual interviews with former Republican Governor from Ohio John Kasich and more.

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 11:30 p.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show, which is currently being filmed remotely from his home, includes virtual interviews with guests.



This week features one-on-one virtual interviews with former Republican Governor from Ohio John Kasich and Academy Award-winning director and screenwriter Oliver Stone. This week will also feature a virtual panel with co-chair of Poor People's Campaign and author of the new book We Are Called to Be a Movement, Rev. Dr. William Barber, II; and author of The People, No. A Brief History of Anti-Populism, Thomas Frank.



The series is also available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You