Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a successful theatrical run, ShowBiz Direct's REAGAN starring Dennis Quaid arrives on Digital download via Lionsgate. REAGAN is now available for Digital download on all major Digital retailer platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and Vudu, among others.



Having reached nearly $30 million in box office receipts, REAGAN surpassed presidential biopics LBJ, Nixon and Oliver Stone’s W. Moviegoers gave the film an "A" CinemaScore and a 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes in sharp contrast to the critics score of 18 percent, giving it the greatest gap between critics and fans in the history of Hollywood theatrical films.



As the 40th U.S. President, Quaid delivers a tour-de-force performance in this cinematic journey that encapsulates the spirit of the American dream. From his small-town roots to the glitter of Hollywood where he meets actress Jane Wyman (Mena Suvari) and Warner Brothers’ studio president Jack Warner (Kevin Dillon), Reagan’s incredible story culminates in obtaining the presidency with the support of his loving wife Nancy (Penelope Ann Miller). Told through the voice of a former KGB agent (Jon Voight), REAGAN offers a perspective as unique as it is captivating.

Photo Credit: Rob Batzdorff

Comments