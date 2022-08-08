Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RAY DONOVAN: THE COMPLETE SERIES Coming to DVD

The new DVD will be released on October 25.

Aug. 8, 2022  

From CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment, Showtime's Emmy® award winning drama RAY DONOVAN: THE COMPLETE SERIES arrives on DVD on October 25!

Golden Globe® and Emmy® Award nominee Liev Schreiber (Spotlight), and Golden Globe® winners Jon Voight (Coming Home) and Alan Alda ("The West Wing"), return to their iconic roles as Ray Donovan, Mickey Donovan and Dr. Arthur Amoit.

After a family member from the Donovan family is unexpectedly released from prison, Ray finds himself on a COLLISION COURSE that could threaten the empire he built. The 29-disc collection includes every episode from the Emmy® award winning series including over two hours of special features and RAY DONOVAN: THE MOVIE.

Set in the sprawling mecca of the rich and famous, RAY DONOVAN does the dirty work for LA's top power players. The series stars Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award nominee Liev Schreiber in his first lead television role as the go-to guy who makes the problems of the city's celebrities, superstar athletes, and business moguls disappear.

This powerful drama unfolds when his father, played by Oscar® winner Jon Voight, is unexpectedly released from prison, setting off a chain of events that shakes the Donovan family to its core.



