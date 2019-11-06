RATINGS: TODAY is Number One in Key Demo

TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 199 out of 201 weeks in first place. TODAY also won in total viewers Monday and Wednesday. TODAY posted five-month highs in both total viewers and the key demo, delivering its largest audience since May.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Program P25-54 P25-54 P18-49 P18-49 P2+ Rtg Imps Rtg Imps Imps TODAY 1.05 1,269 0.70 913 3,835 CBS THIS MORNING 0.65 782 0.42 538 2,941 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.99 1,196 0.63 817 3,941

TODAY averaged 1.269 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +73,000 (+6%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +487,000 (+62%)

TODAY delivered its highest A25-54 audience since the week of 5/13/2019.

Week-over-week, TODAY's demo viewership increased by +2% (+25,000).

TODAY averaged 913,000 A18-49 viewers, +96,000 (+12%) more than GMA and +375,000 (+70%) higher than CBS

TODAY's A18-49 advantage over GMA increased by 50% compared to the same week last season.

TODAY averaged 3.835 million total viewers, topping CBS by +894,000 (+30%)

This was TODAY's best total viewership since the week of 5/27/2019

Week-over-week, TODAY increased its total viewer delivery by +12,000 (+0.3%)

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-10/27/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers

In A18-49, TODAY's:

Lead vs. GMA is 30% higher than the same point last season (+91,000 vs. +70,000 last season)





Related Articles View More TV Stories