RATINGS: TODAY is Number One in Key Demo
TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 199 out of 201 weeks in first place. TODAY also won in total viewers Monday and Wednesday. TODAY posted five-month highs in both total viewers and the key demo, delivering its largest audience since May.
TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:
|Program
|P25-54
|P25-54
|P18-49
|P18-49
|P2+
|Rtg
|Imps
|Rtg
|Imps
|Imps
|TODAY
|1.05
|1,269
|0.70
|913
|3,835
|CBS THIS MORNING
|0.65
|782
|0.42
|538
|2,941
|GOOD MORNING AMERICA
|0.99
|1,196
|0.63
|817
|3,941
TODAY averaged 1.269 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +73,000 (+6%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +487,000 (+62%)
- TODAY delivered its highest A25-54 audience since the week of 5/13/2019.
- Week-over-week, TODAY's demo viewership increased by +2% (+25,000).
TODAY averaged 913,000 A18-49 viewers, +96,000 (+12%) more than GMA and +375,000 (+70%) higher than CBS
- TODAY's A18-49 advantage over GMA increased by 50% compared to the same week last season.
TODAY averaged 3.835 million total viewers, topping CBS by +894,000 (+30%)
- This was TODAY's best total viewership since the week of 5/27/2019
- Week-over-week, TODAY increased its total viewer delivery by +12,000 (+0.3%)
SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-10/27/2019)
TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers
In A18-49, TODAY's:
- Lead vs. GMA is 30% higher than the same point last season (+91,000 vs. +70,000 last season)