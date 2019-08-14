RATINGS: TODAY is Number One in Key Demo

TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 189 consecutive weeks in first place, TODAY's best demo streak in nearly seven years. No other morning news show has been number one in the demo for as long a streak.

Season to date, TODAY is posting its closest total viewer margin versus GMA in seven season and its largest total viewer lead over CBS in three seasons. Additionally, just 63,000 total viewers separate TODAY and GMA for the season.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Program P25-54

Rtg P25-54

Imps P18-49

Rtg P18-49

Imps P2+

Imps TODAY 0.85 1,031 0.57 736 3,474 CBS THIS MORNING 0.55 659 0.33 423 2,593 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.82 995 0.51 654 3,631

TODAY averaged 1.031 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +36,000 (+4%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +372,000 (+57%)

TODAY has now ranked #1 among A25-54 viewers for 189 consecutive weeks (best streak in over seven years). No other morning news show has been #1 in the demo for as long a streak.

TODAY averaged 736,000 A18-49 viewers, +82,000 (+12%) ahead of GMA and +313,000 (+74%) higher than CBS

Week-over-week, TODAY was up +2% (+17,000) vs. GMA down -2% and CBS down -1%. Versus prior week, TODAY's A18-49 lead over GMA increased by +71% and increased vs. CBS by +7%.

TODAY averaged 3.474 million total viewers, +881,000 (+34%) more than CBS

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/24/2018-8/11/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among A25-54 and A18-49

TODAY is seeing its largest total viewer lead over CBS season-to-date in 3 seasons and its most narrow gap vs. GMA in 7 seasons

TODAY's total viewer advantage over CBS is up 19% vs. the same period last season (+879,000 vs. +736,000 last season)

Only 63,000 viewers separate TODAY and GMA, which is 14% less than the same point last season





