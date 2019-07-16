RATINGS: TODAY is Number One for 185 Straight Weeks

TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 185 consecutive weeks in first place, TODAY's best demo streak in nearly seven years. No other morning news show has been number one in the demo for as long a streak. TODAY also won in total viewers last Monday and Wednesday. Versus the same week last year, TODAY closed the viewer gap with GMA by 52%.

Season to date, TODAY is posting its largest total viewer lead over CBS in three years. Additionally, just 55,000 total viewers separate TODAY and GMA.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Program P25-54

Rtg P25-54

Imps P18-49

Rtg P18-49

Imps P2+

Imps TODAY 0.84 1,010 0.57 728 3,450 CBS THIS MORNING 0.58 697 0.37 482 2,721 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.80 969 0.51 657 3,533

TODAY averaged 1.010 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +41,000 (+4%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +313,000 (+45%)

TODAY has now ranked #1 among A25-54 viewers for 185 consecutive weeks (best streak in almost seven years) and 201 of the last 202 weeks

TODAY averaged 728,000 A18-49 viewers, +71,000 (+11%) ahead of GMA and +246,000 (+51%) higher than CBS

TODAY averaged 3.450 million total viewers, -83,000 behind GMA and +729,000 (+27%) more than CBS

TODAY ranked #1 in total viewers on Monday and Tuesday

TODAY's total viewer lead over CBS was 5% higher than prior week.

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/24/2018-7/14/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among A25-54 and A18-49

TODAY is seeing its largest total viewer lead over CBS season-to-date in three years

TODAY's total viewer advantage over CBS is up 20% vs. the same period last season (+888,000 vs. +738,000 last season)

Only 55,000 viewers separate TODAY and GMA, which is 8% narrower than the same point last season





