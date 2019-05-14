RATINGS: THE VIEW Posts Increases Over the Previous Week Across the Board

ABC's "The View" averaged 2.587 million Total Viewers, 402,000 Women 25-54 and 272,000 Women 18-49, during the week of May 6, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

"The View" posted increases on the previous week (w/o 4/29/19) in all key target demos: Total Viewers (+1% - 2.587 million vs. 2.562 million), Women 25-54 (+6% - 402,000 vs. 379,000) and Women 18-49 (+3% - 272,000 vs. 264,000).

Season to date, amongst all network and Syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs (24 Total), "The View" (2.835 million) ranks No. 4, trailing only "Dr. Phil" (4.170 million), "Ellen" (3.096 million) and "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (2.987 million).

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Women 25-54 and Women 18-49, Live + SD Current Week (w/o 5/6/19), Previous Week (w/o 4/29/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 5/7/18). Most Current: 2018-2019 Season Broadcast Networks (9/24/18-5/12/19) and Syndication (9/4/18-5/5/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.





