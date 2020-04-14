RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Wins Week of April 6-10 In 18-49

In late-night ratings results for the week of April 6-10 "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has won the week versus the ABC and CBS talk-show competition in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, and is #1 or tied for #1 versus those shows in every other key demographic, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

Versus "Tonight's" pre-Covid first-quarter averages (through March 12), "Tonight" was up last week by +14% in adults 18-49 (with a 0.41 rating vs. a 0.36) and +15% in total viewers (2.127 million vs. 1.846 million).

At 12:35 a.m., "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is up +5% in 18-49 (0.22 vs. 0.21 for the first quarter through March 12), and at 1:35 a.m., "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" is up +7% (0.15 vs. 0.14).

Digital / Social: "The Tonight Show" ranked as the week's #1 most viewed program in the late-night daypart in both New and Total Youtube views (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Video Views [YouTube]; 4/6/20-04/12/20; Late Fringe Daypart). With 59 million views, "Tonight" extended its weekly streak as the #1 most-viewed Entertainment TV Program on YouTube, where it's ranked #1 for 13 of 15 weeks in 2020 (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 01/01/20-04/12/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE. Ranked by weekly totals).

Year-to-date, "Tonight" has accumulated 980 million Youtube views, up +54% versus the same time-frame in 2019, and continues to rank as the #1 most-viewed Entertainment TV program on the platform (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 1/1/20-4/12/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

"Tonight's" Instagram account experienced its best week of follower growth in the last 52 weeks, netting 86,000 new Followers.

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" generated the week's top 3 most-viewed Youtube videos in the late-night daypart, with all three "A Closer Look" videos averaging more than 2.6 million views (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Video Views [YouTube]; 4/6/20-04/12/20; Late Fringe Daypart). It was "Late Night's" best weekly sum for Total Youtube viewing since the week of March 19. Both New and Total Youtube views were above their 2019 weekly average, up +16% and +7% respectively.

Year-to-date "Late Night" has generated 217 million Youtube views, up +39% from year-ago totals.

"Late Night's" Instagram viewing last week spiked by more than +300% versus the prior week, driven by a post listing those who foresaw the pandemic (60,000 views) and Kamala Harris' comments about Tiger King (50,000 views).

Total Youtube viewing for "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" rose +80% versus the prior week, to achieve the show's best total since the week of March 2. Since premiere, "A Little Late" has generated 49 million Youtube views, MAKING IT the #1 most-viewed freshman broadcast show across any daypart on the platform (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season 1; 09/16/19-04/12/20).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of April 6-10. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.41 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.32/2 *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.31/3 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.49/3 *

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.22/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.14/1 (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2 *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.127 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 2.644 million viewers *

ABC "Kimmel," 1.773 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 2.942 million viewers *

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.082 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.891 million viewers (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.630 million viewers *

* "Kimmel" aired at 12:05 a.m. following "Nightline" in many markets. Friday's "Late Show," "Kimmel," "Late Night" and "A Little Late" were encores and the "Late Show" rebroadcast is excluded from these averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.41 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.43/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.20/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.038 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.595 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.944 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.408 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.297 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.256 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.682 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF APRIL 6-10

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.25

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.17

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.37

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.31

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.784 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.414 million viewers



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.744 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.581 million viewers





Related Articles View More TV Stories