RATINGS: THE PRESIDENT AND THE PEOPLE Delivers Best ABC 9:00 P.M. Ratings in Four Months

These are based on non-sport ratings.

The ABC NEWS SPECIAL edition of "20/20: the President and the People" averaged 3.8 million Total Viewers, 0.6/3 Adults 18-49 and 0.9/4 Adults 25-54 delivering ABC's best non-sports performance in the 9:00-10:30 p.m. time period in 4 months - since 5/12/20.

The "20/20" special built strongly from its lead-in in Total Viewers (+95% - 3.9 million vs. 2.0 million), Adults 18-49 (+100% - 0.6/3 vs. 0.3/2) and Adults 25-54 (+80% - 0.9/4 vs. 0.5/2).

The "20/20" special grew from its first half-hour to its third half in all key demos: Total Viewers (+8% - 3.6 million to 3.9 million), Adults 18-49 (+20% - 0.5/3 to 0.6/4) and Adults 25-54 (+25% - 0.8/4 to 1.0/5). In fact, ABC ranked No. 1 in the 10:00-10:30 p.m. half, leading CBS' encore "FBI: Most Wanted" (1.5 million, 0.2/1 and 0.3/1, respectively) and NBC's "Transplant" (3.8 million, 0.5/3 and 0.7/4, respectively).

ABC News Live's back-to-back encore presentations of the town hall from 1:30-4:00 a.m. EDT/10:30 p.m.-1:00 a.m. PDT delivered increases in viewership and hours streamed day over day (+52%, +10%) and week over week (+64%, +10%). ABC News' digital coverage of the town hall posted its most trafficked Tuesday evening of the past 8 weeks and the second most Tuesday evening of the past 12 weeks. ABC News' Live Updates piece was the top story for the evening and Youtube accounted for 45% of all Video Views Tuesday night.

Source: The Nielsen Company, Live + Same Day Fast National Program Ratings for 9/15/20 unless stated otherwise. Adobe Analytics, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Partner Sites.

Photo Credit: ABC/Heidi Gutman

