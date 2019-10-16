RATINGS: THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT Wins Week Three Of 2019-2020 Broadcast Season

For the week ending Friday, Oct. 11, in live plus 3-day lift, THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT beat its closest competition ("The Tonight Show") in viewers (3.58m versus 1.93m, +85%) for the third consecutive week in the new 2019-2020 season. THE LATE SHOW also beat its closest competition (again, "The Tonight Show") in both adults 25-54 (0.7 versus 0.6) and adults 18-49 (0.5 versus 0.4). THE LATE SHOW and "The Tonight Show" ran original episodes Monday through Thursday of last week, with Friday encores.

Also, as of today, Stephen's monologues from the first three weeks of the season have been viewed almost 57 million times on YouTube.

Watch THE LATE SHOW clips at: https://www.youtube.com/ColbertLateShow CBS - "America's Most-Watched Network" in Daytime, Primetime and Late Night. #NoAsterisks. (source: Nielsen NTI, 2018-2019 broadcast season and year)

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.





