RATINGS: Sunday's TONIGHT SHOW Soars Above Season Average Ratings

On the night of NBC's primetime coverage of Packers-Chiefs NFL football, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has earned a 0.75 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.303 million viewers overall in "fast official" ratings from Nielsen Media Research.

The 0.75 rating in 18-49 is up +114% versus the show's season average for Monday-through-Friday originals in adults 18-49 (0.35, L+SD).

The 2.303 million viewers is an increase of +29% versus "Tonight's" average for Monday-Friday originals so far this season (1.790 million).

Sunday's "Tonight Show" featured guests John Cena and Luke Bryan.

Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted.





Related Articles View More TV Stories