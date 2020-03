RATINGS: See NBC's Ratings Report for Tuesday 3/17/20

See NBC's Ratings Report for Tuesday 3/17/20:

"THIS IS US" JUMPS +27% WEEK TO WEEK IN 18-49 TO MATCH ITS HIGH SINCE JAN. 14, GROWS BY +1.3 MILLION VIEWERS

"ELLEN'S' GAME OF GAME" ROCKETS +44% VS. LAST WEEK IN 18-49, UP +1.6 MILLION VIEWERS TO ITS BEST RESULTS SINCE FEB. 19, 2019

"GAMES" WINS AT 8 P.M., IS THE #2 SHOW OF THE NIGHT IN 18-49 BEHIND ONLY "THIS IS US"

"NEW AMSTERDAM" GROWS +17% IN TOTAL VIEWERS, DELIVERS ITS BIGGEST AUDIENCE SINCE THE SHOW'S FALL FINALE NOV. 19, 2019

NBC WINS THE NIGHT IN 9 OF 9 KEY DEMOS

L+7: TELEVISION'S 15 BIGGEST L+7 NIELSEN LIFTS THIS SEASON IN 18-49 HAVE COME FROM THE FIRST 15 TELECASTS OF "THIS IS US"

DELAYED VIEWING: SEASON PREMIERES FOR "TIU" & "NEW AMSTERDAM" HAVE VIRTUALLY QUADRUPLED THEIR 18-49 RATINGS WITH DELAYED VIEWING ON DIGITAL & LINEAR PLATFORMS, IN TOTAL VIEWERS, "TIU" HAS GROWN BY +13.2 MILLION PERSONS

SOCIAL: LAST WEEK'S "NEW AMSTERDAM" WAS THE #2 MOST SOCIAL EPISODE OF THE SERIES TO DATE

LAST SEASON, "ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES" REACHED MORE THAN 66 MILLION VIEWERS

NBC wins Tuesday among the Big 4 networks in in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and every other key demographic.





