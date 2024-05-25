Nathan Lane Says Timon and Pumbaa Originally Sang 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight?' in LION KING Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nathan Lane REVEALED that Timon and Pumbaa, voiced by Lane and Ernie Sabella respectively, originally sang 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight?' in the classic Disney animated film The Lion King.

“Originally, we sang the whole thing. Elton John was mortified that the warthog and the meerkat were singing it. He said, ‘The reason I wrote the score was because I wanted to have a Disney love song. I didn’t want it to be sung by the rat and the pig.'," said Lane.

Lane also REVEALED that they did record a version of the song: “We sang the whole thing in our character voices. It wasn’t like we were going to do our legit Broadway version. We were doing two very character-type voices. It’s hard to do that and be romantic. Elton was right.”

Read the full interview here.

Lane and Sabella are performing in the Hollywood Bowl concert of The Lion King, which plays its final performance tonight, Saturday, May 25th. The concert also includes Billy Eichner, Jeremy Irons, Heather Headley, Lebo M and Jason Weaver, Jennifer Hudson, and North West.

