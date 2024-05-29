Video: Watch Promo for All-New Series ALIEN ENCOUNTERS: FACT OR FICTION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An all-new series will investigate the veracity behind personal accounts of otherworldly experiences when ALIEN ENCOUNTERS: FACT OR FICTION premieres Wednesday, June 19 at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel and Max. With reports of UAPs (unexplained aerial phenomena) on the rise, UFO experts Mitch Horowitz and Chrissy Newton use scientific data and research to dissect real life encounters with extraterrestrial activity and determine whether or not they can be explained.

Posting up at a local watering hole in Roswell, New Mexico, a town infamous for its UFO past, Horowitz and Newton meet with individuals who have experienced strange and unexplainable encounters. After listening to each firsthand account, the duo taps into the latest intelligence, technology and tools to investigate the reported activity. Using recently declassified UFO documents, databases and more, the pair closely analyze the visual and physical evidence to separate fact from fiction. They’ll then render a final verdict on whether each individual experience has a verifiable explanation, or if they believe it to be a real alien encounter.

“’Alien Encounters: Fact or Fiction’ is a fun and exciting addition to our Wednesday night line-up, taking viewers on an out-of-this-world journey with a big payoff,” said Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks. “As audiences listen to these intimate encounters, they can judge for themselves what they believe before our experts weigh in with facts. It packs the thrill of the unknown with a hunt for evidence, while satisfying the thirst for knowledge."

In the premiere episode, Mitch Horowitz and Chrissy Newton meet with a farming couple from California who believe they’ve captured video evidence proving the afterlife is real. Then, a geologist believes he may have unearthed the most important piece of evidence to ever come from a UFO crash site – leaving even THE EXPERTS speechless. Finally, they speak with a mother who is struggling to make sense of a harrowing UFO encounter that she believes caused her neurological damage and left radiation burns on her body.

Additional stories this season include:

A woman seeks to understand her childhood abduction experience, which yields shocking results.

A husband-and-wife bigfoot hunting team believe they have physical proof of an alien presence on Earth.

While miles apart from each other, a couple experience the same UFO encounter.

A Maine lobsterman who had a harrowing experience while camping is finally ready to relive the story.

Two friends who believe they were abducted by an otherworldly force on a drive through the California desert.

A woman traveling to Machu Picchu in Peru captures what might be the most critical photo of a UFO ever taken.

Brothers uncover a piece of metal that they believe came from a crashed UFO.

