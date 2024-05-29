BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY Reveals Additional Casting

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to multiple reports, the upcoming Bridget Jones film has rounded out its supporting cast.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will see the return of several fan-favorite cast members from the previous films including Gemma Jones and Jim Broadbent as Bridget's parents, Sarah Solemani, Sally Phillips, Shirley Henderson, and James Callis as Bridget's friends, and Neil Pearson, Joanna Scanlan and Celia Imrie as Richard, Cathy, and Una, respectively.

New to the franchise are Isla Fisher, Nico Parker, Josette Simon, and Leila Farzad who join previously announced Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall.

The film will feature the return of Renée Zellweger in the titular role, starring alongside Hugh Grant who was absent in the previous entry. Emma Thompson also returns as Doctor Rawlings.

Michael Morris is set to direct the film, his first in the franchise. Morris' following has grown since his 2022 directorial debut To Leslie was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress.

The film will be based on the third book in Helen Fielding series, which will follow "Bridget in her early fifties, as she navigates the challenges of modern life while juggling the responsibilities of motherhood." The film will make its US premiere on Peacock on February 14, 2025.

The first film, Bridget Jones's Diary, was released to critical and commercial acclaim in 2001. The romantic comedy centered on Bridget, played by Zellweger, as she navigated the world of men and relationships in modern day London. The cast of that film included Colin Firth and Hugh Grant as her would-be lovers, and Jim Broadbent and Gemma Jones as her parents.

