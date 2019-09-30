RATINGS: SOUTH PARK's Season Premiere Finishes #1 in Cable Comedies

Comedy Central delivered massive ratings for its original programming among P18-49 and its core of young male viewers last week, finishing as the #1 entertainment network among M18-34 in primetime.



The season 23 premiere of SOUTH PARK on Comedy Central ranks as the #1 cable comedy telecast of 2019 with the key P18-49 demo, delivering a 1.3 L+3 rating. The September 25 telecast also ranked as the #1 comedy in all of TV on Wednesday night among M18-49 (2.0 rating) and M18-34 (2.2 rating), while also scoring the series' highest-rated episode with M18-24 (1.93 rating) since the season 21 premiere. South Parkdelivered 1.4 million total viewers in L+3 in its season premiere, MEXICAN JOKER, in which Randy battles home-grown weed and comes to terms with the fact that he might be a towel.

On social, SOUTH PARK was the #1 scripted cable comedy of Wednesday night, with 91,000 interactions across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. In the week leading up to premiere, SOUTH PARK generated 1.1 million social video views.

Following SOUTH PARK at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, the premiere of the CRANK YANKERS revival delivered a .57 P18-49 L+3 rating, up +65% from the previous four weeks and increasing +36% from the same time slot following the season 22 premiere of South Park. The P18-49 performance marks the best Comedy Central series launch since 2016. Among P25-54 (.62) and M25-54 (.81), CRANK YANKERS is the best primetime Comedy Central launch since 2014.

Throughout last week, Comedy Central delivered the top two most-watched original cable programs among M18-34, with SOUTH PARK and Tosh.0. Tuesday's episode of TOSH.0 delivered a .83 P18-49 L+3 rating, up +32% from the week prior and the show's highest rating in the demo since September 2018. Among M18-49, TOSH.0 earned a 1.2 L+3 rating, up +52% from the previous week. Tuesday's telecast also delivered 905,000 total viewers, up +15% from the previous week.

Following TOSH.0 on Tuesday, THE JIM JEFFERIES SHOW delivered a .43 P18-49 L+3 rating, up +30% vs. the previous week. This was the show's highest-rated telecast since season two last year.

New episodes of TOSH.0 and THE JIM JEFFERIES SHOW air Tuesday nights on Comedy Central, starting at 10 p.m. ET/PT. SOUTH PARK and CRANK YANKERS air Wednesday nights on Comedy Central, starting at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The shows are followed by THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah. Comedy Central recently extending the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning SOUTH PARK by three seasons and 30 episodes, taking the longest-running primetime scripted series in cable though an unprecedented 26th season and at least 327 episodes.





