RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Outdelivers THE LATE LATE SHOW in All Key Target Demos for Week of 8/12

ABC News' "Nightline" averaged 1.007 million Total Viewers, 336,000 Adults 25-54 and 254,000 Adults 18-49, during the week of Aug. 12, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" beat CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (957,000, 276,000, and 199,000, respectively) in all key target demos: Total Viewers (+50,000), Adults 25-54 (+60,000) and Adults 18-49 (55,000).

"Nightline" narrowed its margins from the same week last year (w/o 8/13/18) with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in Adults 25-54 (-45% - 42,000 vs. 76,000) and Adults 18-49 (-54% - 19,000 vs. 41,000).

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+31,000 - 428,000 vs. 397,000) and Adults 18-49 (+29,000 - 317,000 vs. 288,000).

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included the U.S. Coast Guard's war on drugs, a former 'incel' member speaking out about dangerous misogyny, the mom who started the gender reveal trend now having reservations on how the events have evolved, the questions raised about the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein's death behind bars, an Arkansas couple who expanded their family of six to a family of 15, a look at wedding crashers allegedly stealing gifts, and an exclusive interview with Disney star Cameron Boyce's parents.

NOTE: On Friday (8/16/19), CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" was retitled to "The Late Late Show-JC." The retitled telecast is excluded from THE WEEKLY averages. CBS' averages are based on four days (Monday-Thursday).

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EDT on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Week of Aug. 12, 2019:

PROGRAM AVERAGES TOTAL VIEWERS A25-54(000)/Rtg A18-49(000)/Rtg

ABC's "Nightline" 1,007,000 336,000/0.3 254,000/0.2

CBS' "The Late Late Show" 957,000 276,000/0.2 199,000/0.2

NBC's "Late Night" 1,044,000 378,000/0.3 273,000/0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, 2018-2019 Current Week (w/o 8/12/19), Previous Week (w/o 8/5/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 8/12/18). Season to date: Most Current: 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18 - 8/18/19) and 2017-2018 Season (9/25/17 - 8/19/18). Averages based on regular telecasts. "Nightline" premiered in its new time period in January 2013. "Seth Meyers" premiered in February 2014. "James Corden" premiered in March 2015.





