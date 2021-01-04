RATINGS: NFL Regular Season Wraps on Top for NBC

NBC (11.668 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.2, #1) was the network to beat on Sunday with its regular season finales of "Football Night in America #1" (4.682 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 1.1, #8), "Football Night in America #2" (7.423 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 2.0, #5), "Football Night in America #3" (12.381 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 3.4, #2) and "Sunday Night Football" (13.771 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.8, #1).

FOX (5.242 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2) took home the silver thanks to a full hour of "NFL Overrun" (9.841 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 2.6, #T3) followed by the special premieres of "Call Me Kat" (5.372 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 1.3, #7) and "The Great North" (2.275 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9), a new "The Simpsons" (1.746 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12) and the return of "Last Man Standing" (2.376 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12).

Next up was CBS (7.153 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3) with its own "NFL Overrun" (11.682 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 2.6, #T3) alongside originals from "60 Minutes" (10.477 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.6, #6), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (5.985 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (4.527 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12) plus a repeat "NCIS" (3.564 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T17).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.479 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up fresh installments of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.899 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9), "Supermarket Sweep" (2.745 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12) and "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" (2.947 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T17) as well as the return of "The Rookie" (3.323 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12).

And finally, a repeat of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.515 million viewers, #19; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T19) and the season finale of "The Outpost" (0.302 million viewers, #20; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T19) closed out the night on The CW (0.409 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

#DIV/0! - The Outpost

+128.57% - 60 Minutes

+33.33% - WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE (vs. 12/13/20)

+25.00% - NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (vs. 12/13/20)

+20.00% - NCIS: LOS ANGELES (vs. 12/13/20)

+11.11% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

+6.25% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

0.00% - Sunday Night Football

0.00% - America's Funniest Home Videos (vs. 12/6/20)

0.00% - SUPERMARKET SWEEP (vs. 12/13/20)

-15.38% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-61.54% - THE SIMPSONS (vs. 12/13/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+166.67% - 60 Minutes

+116.67% - CALL ME KAT (vs. The Simpsons)

+66.67% - LAST MAN STANDING (vs. BLESS THE HARTS (Repeat))

+50.00% - NCIS: LOS ANGELES (vs. God Friended Me)

+25.00% - THE ROOKIE (vs. SHARK TANK (Repeat))

0.00% - THE OUTPOST (vs. Supergirl (Repeat))

0.00% - NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (vs. NCIS: Los Angeles)

0.00% - SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (vs. The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards)

0.00% - SUPERMARKET SWEEP (vs. Kids Say the Darndest Things)

0.00% - THE SIMPSONS (vs. Bob's Burgers (Repeat))

-10.53% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3 (vs. The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards)

-14.29% - America's Funniest Home Videos

-14.29% - THE GREAT NORTH (vs. Family Guy)

-33.33% - WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE (vs. Shark Tank)

-75.90% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2 (vs. NFC Wild Card Game: Seahawks at Eagles)

-86.75% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1 (vs. NFC Wild Card Game: Seahawks at Eagles)

Here are the highlights of the 18 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (1/5/20):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live events.]

NBC (18.504 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 4.9, #1) overshadowed the competition on Sunday with the primetime portions of the "NFC Wild Card Game: Seahawks at Eagles" (29.747 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 8.3, #1) and "The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" (14.756 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 3.8, #2).

ABC (3.115 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) was a distant second with its mix of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.569 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3), "Kids Say the Darndest Things" (3.035 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8), "Shark Tank" (2.856 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and a repeat "Shark Tank" (1.999 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11).

Next up was CBS (5.600 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) with originals from "60 Minutes" (7.673 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "God Friended Me" (5.370 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11) and "NCIS: Los Angeles" (5.661 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8) plus a repeat "NCIS: New Orleans" (3.697 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T14).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.481 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) offered up encores of "Last Man Standing" (1.258 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T14) and another "Last Man Standing" (1.565 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11); originals from "The Simpsons" (1.869 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and "Family Guy" (1.893 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3); plus repeats of "Bob's Burgers" (1.319 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8) and "Bless the Harts" (0.981 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T14).

And finally, second runs of "Batwoman" (0.470 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17) and "Supergirl" (0.359 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17) closed out the night on The CW (0.415 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - SHARK TANK (vs. 12/8/19)

+25.00% - KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS (vs. 12/22/19)

0.00% - America's Funniest Home Videos (vs. 12/8/19)

-22.22% - FAMILY GUY (vs. 12/15/19)

-28.57% - NCIS: LOS ANGELES (vs. 12/8/19)

-45.45% - 60 Minutes

-60.00% - GOD FRIENDED ME (vs. 12/8/19)

-66.67% - THE SIMPSONS (vs. 12/15/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - America's Funniest Home Videos (vs. America's Funniest Home Videos (Repeat))

-15.56% - The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

-22.22% - FAMILY GUY (vs. Bob's Burgers)

-25.00% - 60 Minutes

-33.33% - Shark Tank

-33.33% - The Simpsons

-44.44% - KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS (vs. America's Funniest Home Videos)

-44.44% - NCIS: Los Angeles

-55.56% - God Friended Me

Source: Nielsen Media Research