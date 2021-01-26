RATINGS: NFC Championship on FOX Draws Best Viewership Since 2017
The game peaked at 53 million viewers from 6:00-6:15 PM ET.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a ticket to SUPER BOWL LV UNDER THE LIGHTS at the storied Lambeau Field in FOX Sports' presentation of the NFC Championship Game, to an average audience of 46 million across FOX, FOX Deportes, Fox Sports streaming platforms, NFL Digital and Verizon Media Mobile properties. The game peaked at 53 million viewers from 6:00-6:15 PM ET.
The matchup drew an average audience of 44.8 million on FOX, including connected TV platforms, in an exciting conclusion to this season's most-watched NFL television package.
Key Highlights:
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP ON FOX
The Buccaneers-Packers showdown delivered FOX Sports' best performance for an NFC Championship Game since 2017 (Green Bay Packers-Atlanta Falcons)
Sunday's telecast peaked at 53 million viewers on FOX during the 6:00-6:15 PM ET window
On FOX, the NFC Championship drew an average audience of 44.8 million, up +3% over last year's game (Green Bay Packers-San Francisco 49ers) and +8% over last year's comparable window
Sunday's game represents the most-watched telecast of any kind on any network since SUPER BOWL LIV
DIGITAL
Most-streamed NFL game in Fox Sports history, excluding Super Bowls, with an average minute audience of 1.6 million
Up +58% over last season's NFL Championship and +28% over the previous high set last Sunday for the Buccaneers-Saints Divisional Playoffs
FOX Sports' NFC Championship Watch Party, hosted by Michael Vick, Greg Jennings and Emmanuel Sanders, drew more than 2 million viewers across the network's social and digital platforms.
FOX DEPORTES
FOX Deportes scored its most-watched NFL telecast of the day on Spanish-language television
2020-21 REGULAR SEASON ON FOX
NFL on FOX finished the regular season with an average viewership of 18.1 million, which ranks as the season's most-watched NFL package on television
For the 27th consecutive season, FOX NFL SUNDAY remains the No. 1 NFL pregame show on television
