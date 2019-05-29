RATINGS: NBC Wins Tuesday Night with Return of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

NBC (8.445 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) was the network to beat on Monday thanks to the return of "America's Got Talent" (9.741 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.7, #1) and the debut of "Songland" (5.852 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2).

ABC (3.384 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then got a boost from the feature "The Lion King" (3.696 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) and the finale of "1969" (2.758 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6).

Next up was FOX (2.628 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) with a new "MasterChef Junior" (3.145 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4) and the special "MasterChef Junior: Road to the Finale" (2.111 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6).

Meanwhile, CBS (5.453 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) served up repeats of "NCIS" (6.523 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #5), another "NCIS" (5.651 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) and a new "Blood & Treasure" (4.186 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #9).

And finally, a repeat "The Flash" (0.687 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and a new "The 100" (0.803 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) rounded out the night on The CW (0.745 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - 1969

0.00% - MasterChef Junior

0.00% - Blood & Treasure

0.00% - The 100

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - 1969 (vs. SPLITTING UP TOGETHER (Repeats))

0.00% - MASTERCHEF JUNIOR (vs. Beat Shazam)

0.00% - Blood & Treasure (vs. 48 Hours: NCIS)

0.00% - MasterChef Junior: Road to the Finale (vs. Love Connection)

-29.17% - America's Got Talent

-33.33% - THE 100 (vs. THE 100 (Repeat))

-33.33% - Songland (vs. World of Dance)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.6/5 with an encore telecast; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 1.8/5 with an encore; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.7/5.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3 with an encore; "Late Show," 0.3/2 with an encore; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline" averaged a 1.1/4 in metered-market households and a 0.3/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.8/ in metered-market households with an encore; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.8/3 with an encore. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49 with an encore; "Late Late Show," 0.1/1 with an encore.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.5/3 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





