RATINGS: NBC Tops Demos, ABC Leads Total Viewers

See a breakdown of last night's ratings!

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (10/12/20):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live sports.]

FOX (3.207 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) was the demo champ on Monday thanks to its primetime portion of the "NLCS, Game 1" (3.207 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3).

ABC (5.054 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) took home the silver with fresh installments from "Dancing with the Stars" (6.090 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T1) and "Emergency Call" (2.983 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #6).

Next up was NBC (3.029 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) with the Wednesday-bound "American Ninja Warrior" (3.106 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) and a new "Dateline NBC" (2.875 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #5).

Meanwhile, CBS (2.271 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) offered up its mix of "Big Brother 22" (3.896 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T1), "One Day at a Time" (1.620 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7), another "One Day at a Time" (1.407 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7) and "Manhunt: Deadly Games" (1.405 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9).

And finally, The CW (0.905 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) finished the night with "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.969 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9), a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.912 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9) and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.870 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - American Ninja Warrior

+25.00% - DATELINE NBC (vs. 9/21/20)

+12.50% - BIG BROTHER 22

0.00% - Dancing with the Stars

0.00% - Manhunt: Deadly Games (vs. 9/28/20)

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

-33.33% - Emergency Call

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - BIG BROTHER 22 (vs. The Neighborhood/Bob (Hearts) Abishola)

0.00% - DATELINE NBC (vs. Bluff City Law)

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway? (vs. All American)

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us (vs. Black Lightning)

-18.18% - Dancing with the Stars

-27.27% - NLCS, Game 1 (vs. 9-1-1/Prodigal Son)

-50.00% - ONE DAY AT A TIME - 9:00 (vs. All Rise)

-50.00% - ONE DAY AT A TIME - 9:30 (vs. All Rise)

-57.14% - AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR (vs. The Voice)

-60.00% - EMERGENCY CALL (vs. The Good Doctor)

-66.67% - Manhunt: Deadly Games (vs. Bull)

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (10/14/19):

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Some ABC and FOX local stations carried NFL football.]

FOX (4.997 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T1) and NBC (6.465 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T1) shared the demo crown on Monday as the former served up new episodes of "9-1-1" (6.380 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T1) and "Prodigal Son" (3.614 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5).

The Peacock then offered up originals from "The Voice" (7.890 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T1) and "Bluff City Law" (3.617 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #10).

Next up was ABC (7.043 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3) with fresh installments of "Dancing with the Stars" (7.289 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3) and "The Good Doctor" (6.552 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #4).

Meanwhile, CBS (5.282 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) aired originals of "The Neighborhood" (5.341 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (4.860 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #7), "All Rise" (5.015 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8) and "Bull" (5.731 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8).

And finally, new episodes of "All American" (0.730 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Black Lightning" (0.634 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) rounded out the night on The CW (0.682 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+37.50% - Dancing with the Stars

+11.11% - The Good Doctor

0.00% - The Neighborhood

0.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

0.00% - Bull

0.00% - All Rise

-6.67% - The Voice

-11.11% - Prodigal Son

-12.50% - 9-1-1

-28.57% - Bluff City Law

-33.33% - All American

-33.33% - Black Lightning

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+40.00% - 9-1-1 (vs. The Resident)

+10.00% - Dancing with the Stars

0.00% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. Constantine: The Legend Continues)

-9.09% - The Good Doctor

-14.29% - Bull

-22.22% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Happy Together)

-25.00% - ALL RISE (vs. Magnum P.I.)

-26.32% - The Voice

-27.27% - The Neighborhood

-46.67% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1)

-50.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow)

-66.67% - BLUFF CITY LAW (vs. Manifest)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

TBA

Source: Nielsen Media Research

View More TV Stories Related Articles