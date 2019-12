RATINGS: NBC Stays on Top with SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

NBC (12.253 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.2, #1) was the top draw on Sunday thanks to its penultimate weeks of "Football Night in America #1" (5.094 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T6), "Football Night in America #2" (7.647 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.9, #4), "Football Night in America #3" (12.627 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 3.2, #3) and "Sunday Night Football" (14.532 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 4.0, #2).

The silver went to FOX (8.547 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.4, #2) with a full hour of "The OT" (17.437 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 4.6, #1) followed by repeats of "The Masked Singer" (4.322 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 1.4, #5) and another "The Masked Singer" (3.882 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T6).

Next up was CBS (4.012 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) and its mix of "60 Minutes" (6.053 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #9), "The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza" (5.409 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #8), "A Home for the Holidays" (2.353 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12) and a repeat "NCIS: New Orleans" (2.234 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.612 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) opted for a repeat "I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown" (2.323 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12) alongside new episodes of "Kids Say the Darndest Things" (2.411 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10) and "The Year: 2019" (2.858 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10).

And finally, week two of "The Christmas Caroler Challenge" (0.511 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T15) and another "The Christmas Caroler Challenge" (0.445 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T15) rounded out the night on The CW (0.478 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE - 8:00

0.00% - THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE - 9:00

-9.09% - Sunday Night Football

-9.52% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

-13.51% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-21.43% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-25.00% - 60 Minutes

-33.33% - KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS (vs. 11/17/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE - 9:00 (vs. Charmed (Repeat))

-5.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

-11.11% - KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS (vs. Various (Repeats))

-13.04% - Sunday Night Football

-20.00% - The Year: 2019

-21.95% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-26.67% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-50.00% - THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE - 8:00 (vs. Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic (Repeat))

-61.11% - THE PRICE IS RIGHT at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza (vs. 60 Minutes)

-62.50% - A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (vs. Madam Secretary)

-89.47% - 60 MINUTES (vs. NFL Overrun)





