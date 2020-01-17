RATINGS: FOX Wins Tight Demo Race; CBS Tops Total Viewers

FOX (4.170 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) claimed the adults 18-49 honors on Thursday thanks to new episodes of "Last Man Standing" (4.618 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T2), another "Last Man Standing" (4.877 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T2) and "Deputy" (3.593 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5).

CBS (5.393 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) was a close second with its mix of "Young Sheldon" (8.796 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1), "The Unicorn" (5.695 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "Mom" (6.271 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4), "Carol's Second Act" (4.976 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and "Evil" (3.310 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

Sharing the silver was ABC (3.383 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) with repeats of "Mixed-ish" (2.840 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11) and "Black-ish" (2.305 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14) alongside the two-hour special "The Last Days of Richard Pryor" (3.788 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.535 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) served up fresh installments of "Superstore" (2.661 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "The Good Place" (1.926 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11), "Will & Grace" (2.105 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14), "Perfect Harmony" (1.341 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T16) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.589 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5).

And finally, The CW (0.939 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the evening with the return of "Supernatural" (1.154 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T16) and "Legacies" (0.723 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.2, #18).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - Evil

0.00% - Young Sheldon

0.00% - LAST MAN STANDING - 8:30

0.00% - LAST MAN STANDING - 8:00

0.00% - The Unicorn

0.00% - Carol's Second Act

0.00% - Supernatural (vs. 12/12/19)

-12.50% - Mom

-14.29% - Deputy

-14.29% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-14.29% - Superstore

-16.67% - The Good Place

-20.00% - Will & Grace

-25.00% - Perfect Harmony

-33.33% - Legacies (vs. 12/12/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - LAST MAN STANDING - 8:30 (vs. Gotham)

+14.29% - LAST MAN STANDING - 8:00 (vs. Gotham)

-14.29% - Deputy (vs. The Orville)

-16.67% - Evil (vs. SWAT (Repeat))

-25.00% - Supernatural

-33.33% - Legacies (vs. ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Repeat))

-33.33% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-33.33% - The Last Days of Richard Pryor (vs. A Million Little Things/How to Get Away with Murder)

-40.00% - Carol's SECOND ACT (vs. Fam)

-46.15% - Mom

-53.85% - Superstore (vs. The Titan Games)

-55.56% - Will & Grace (vs. Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

-56.52% - YOUNG SHELDON (vs. The Big Bang Theory)

-61.54% - THE GOOD PLACE (vs. The Titan Games)

-62.50% - PERFECT HARMONY (vs. The Good Place)

-64.71% - THE UNICORN (vs. Young Sheldon)





