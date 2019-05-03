RATINGS: CBS Pulls Back in Front of ABC on Thursday with THE BIG BANG THEORY

CBS (7.742 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) was the network to beat on Thursday with its mix of "The Big Bang Theory" (12.168 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.8, #1), "Young Sheldon" (10.529 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T2), "Mom" (7.961 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #5), "Life in Pieces" (5.629 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T7) and "SWAT" (5.084 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9).

ABC (5.313 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) then was a close second with fresh installments from "Grey's Anatomy" (6.900 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T2), "Station 19" (6.379 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.2, #4) and "For the People" (2.660 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

Next up was FOX (2.964 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) and its presentation of "Miss USA 2019" (2.964 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.658 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up originals from "Superstore" (3.031 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.9, #6), "AP Bio" (1.872 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11), "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (1.723 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11), "Abby's" (1.492 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.4, #14) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.915 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T7).

And finally, the return of "iZombie" (0.752 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #15) and a new "In the Dark" (0.513 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.1, #16) rounded out the night on The CW (0.632 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - Abby's

+33.33% - Station 19 (vs. 4/18/19)

+28.57% - Superstore

+25.00% - AP Bio

+16.67% - Grey's Anatomy (vs. 4/18/19)

+14.29% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

+5.88% - The Big Bang Theory

0.00% - Young Sheldon

0.00% - Mom

0.00% - Life in Pieces

0.00% - SWAT

0.00% - For the People (vs. 4/18/19)

0.00% - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

-50.00% - In the Dark

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - Miss USA 2019 (vs. 5/21/18)

+12.50% - Superstore

+9.09% - Station 19

0.00% - Abby's (vs. Champions)

0.00% - For the People (vs. Quantico)

0.00% - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (vs. Will & Grace (Repeat))

-12.50% - Grey's Anatomy

-12.50% - SWAT

-16.67% - AP Bio

-20.00% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (vs. Chicago Fire)

-21.43% - Mom

-21.74% - The Big Bang Theory

-26.32% - Young Sheldon

-27.27% - Life in Pieces

-50.00% - iZombie (vs. Supernatural)

-75.00% - In the Dark (vs. Arrow)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.6/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.6/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.5/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3; "Late Show," 0.4/3 and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline" averaged a 1.0/4 in metered-market households and a 0.3/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.2/5. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





