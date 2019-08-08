RATINGS: BH90210 Premieres on Top for FOX on Wednesday

FOX (3.601 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) pulled into the top spot on Wednesday thanks to a new "MasterChef" (3.358 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) and the launch of "BH90210" (3.843 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1).

CBS (2.972 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) then took home the silver with the season finale of "Love Island" (2.628 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7), a new "Big Brother 21" (3.932 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) and a repeat "SWAT" (2.357 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10).

Next up was NBC (2.960 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with repeats of "Ellen's Game of Games" (3.372 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4), another "Ellen's Game of Games" (2.921 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and a new "The InBetween" (2.587 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.121 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) served up the season finale of "Press Your Luck" (3.576 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) alongside originals from "Card Sharks" (2.891 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7) and "Match Game" (2.897 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7).

And finally, the premieres of "Bulletproof" (0.803 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #12) and "Hypnotize Me" (0.564 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13) rounded out the evening on The CW (0.684 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+12.50% - MasterChef

+10.00% - BIG BROTHER 21

0.00% - Match Game

0.00% - Card Sharks

0.00% - Love Island

0.00% - The InBetween

-14.29% - Press Your Luck

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+175.00% - BIG BROTHER 21 (vs. SEAL TEAM (Repeat))

+100.00% - Bulletproof (vs. Burden of Truth)

+66.67% - BH90210 (vs. Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell & Back)

0.00% - THE INBETWEEN (vs. Reverie)

0.00% - HYPNOTIZE ME (vs. Supergirl (Repeat))

-10.00% - MasterChef

-33.33% - PRESS YOUR LUCK (vs. CMA Fest 2018)

-44.44% - MATCH GAME (vs. CMA Fest 2018)

-44.44% - CARD SHARKS (vs. CMA Fest 2018)

-66.67% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. BIG BROTHER 20)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.3/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.0/6; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.5/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2; "Late Show," 0.3/2; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 0.9/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.9/3 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.8/3. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.5/2 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/1 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





