RATINGS: ABC's Game Shows Hold Off New Competition on Sunday

ABC (4.374 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) scored the demo crown on Sunday with its mix of a repeat "America's Funniest Home Videos" (3.949 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5) alongside new episodes of "Celebrity Family Feud" (4.891 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2), "The $100,000 Pyramid" (4.603 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3) and "To Tell the Truth" (4.055 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3).

CBS (4.498 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2) then snagged the silver with its combination of "60 Minutes" (6.812 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5), "Big Brother 21" (4.481 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1), "Instinct" (3.595 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11) and "The Good Fight" (3.103 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T15).

Next up was NBC (2.611 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) and its all-repeat lineup of "Hollywood Game Night" (1.638 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11), "America's Got Talent" (3.326 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5) and "New Amsterdam" (2.154 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11).

Meanwhile, FOX (0.957 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up its primetime "PGA Overrun" (0.957 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17), followed by repeats of "Last Man Standing" (0.753 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T15), "The Simpsons" (1.059 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8), "Bob's Burgers" (1.075 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "Family Guy" (1.088 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) plus the launch of "What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage" (0.809 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11).

And finally, The CW (0.517 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) rounded out the night with a new "Burder of Truth" (0.547 million viewers, #19; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17) followed by repeats of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.408 million viewers, #20; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17) and another "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.564 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - THE $100,000 PYRAMID (vs. 6/16/19)

+16.67% - TO TELL THE TRUTH (vs. 6/16/19)

0.00% - Burder of Truth

-20.00% - CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (vs. 6/9/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - TO TELL THE TRUTH (vs. TO TELL THE TRUTH (Repeat))

0.00% - THE $100,000 PYRAMID (vs. $100,000 Pyramid (Repeat))

0.00% - CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (vs. CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (Repeat))

-16.67% - BIG BROTHER 21

-25.00% - Instinct

-57.14% - WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE (vs. Bob's Burgers (Repeat))





Related Articles View More TV Stories