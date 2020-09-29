RATINGS: ABC Stays On Top With DANCING WITH THE STARS

ABC (6.115 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) held onto the top spot.

ABC (6.115 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) held onto the top spot on Monday thanks to a new "Dancing with the Stars" (7.039 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) and the launch of "Emergency Call" (4.267 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3).

The silver draw was NBC (2.945 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) and its coverage of the "Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Dallas" (2.945 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2).

Next up was FOX (2.173 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) with week two of "LA's Finest" (2.294 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4) and "Filthy Rich" (2.053 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #8).

Meanwhile, CBS (2.121 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) served up repeats of "The Neighborhood" (3.456 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4) and "Young Sheldon" (2.885 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4) followed by "Love Island" (1.790 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4) and "Manhunt: Deadly Games" (1.401 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9).

And finally, the conclusion of the "iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2 2020" (0.556 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9) on The CW (0.556 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the night.

