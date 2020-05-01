RATINGS: ABC Is Sunday's No. 1 Broadcaster for the 12th Straight Week in Adults 18-49

ABC Sunday Prime Time (7:00-11:00 p.m. - 6.5 million and 1.1/5 in AD18-49):

With a special rebroadcast of "The Disney Family Singalong" at 7:00 p.m. leading into original telecasts of "American Idol" and "The Rookie," ABC stood as Sunday's No. 1 broadcast network in Adults 18-49 (1.1/5), dominating its nearest competition by 38% (0.8/4 for CBS) and ranking as the night's highest-rated broadcaster for the 12th consecutive week. ABC's "American Idol" (1.2/6) and "The Rookie" (1.2/6) tied as Sunday's No. 1 broadcast show among Adults 18-49.

In its first-ever remote show, ABC's "American Idol" ranked as Sunday's No. 1 broadcast program in Adults 18-49 (1.2/6-tie), standing as the night's highest-rated broadcast series on each of its 11 telecasts so far this season. "American Idol" was the night's most social broadcast show with nearly 2 million total social interactions (1,952,597).

ABC's "The Rookie" emerged as Sunday's No. 1 broadcast show with Adults 18-49 in the L+3 numbers (1.2/6-tie), moving up from No. 3 in L+SD. "The Rookie" grew over its last original telecast two weeks ago by 6% in Total Viewers (8.3 million vs. 7.8 million) and held even among Adults 18-49.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 4/26/20. Nielsen Social for 4/26/20.





