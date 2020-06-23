RATINGS: ABC Is No. 1 on Thursday for 5th Straight Week with Top 3 Shows in Adults 18-49

ABC Thursday Prime Time (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 4.0 million and 0.8/5 in AD18-49):

With "Holey Moley," "Don't" and "To Tell the Truth," ABC ranked as the night's No. 1 network in Total Viewers (4.0 million) and Adults 18-49 (0.8/5), winning its 5th consecutive Thursday this summer. ABC claimed each of the night's Top 3 broadcast shows in Adults 18-49 with "Holey Moley" (0.9/6), "Don't" (0.8/5) and "To Tell the Truth" (0.7/4), respectively, and ranked No. 1 in all 3 hours of prime time.

"Holey Moley" ranked as Thursday's No. 1 show among Adults 18-49 (0.9/6) for the 4th time in 5 weeks (with ABC's "Don't" taking the top spot the prior week). On its 5th telecast this summer, "Holey Moley" delivered double-digit gains over its comparable year-ago telecast (on 7/25/19) in Total Viewers (+19% - 4.3 million vs. 3.6 million) and Adults 18-49 (+13% - 0.9/6 vs. 0.8/5).

ABC's "Don't" won the Thursday 9 o'clock hour for the 2nd week in a row in Adults 18-49 (0.8/5) and was Thursday's No. 2 show, behind only "Holey Moley."

ABC's "To Tell the Truth" stood as the No. 1 show in Thursday's 10:00 p.m. hour for the 5th straight week with both Total Viewers (3.8 million) and Adults 18-49 (0.7/4).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 6/18/20.

