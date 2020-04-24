RATINGS: ABC Gets Boost from Opening Round of NFL Draft on Friday

ABC (6.141 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) got a boost on Thursday thanks to its primetime coverage of the "2020 NFL DRAFT - Round 1" (6.141 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1).

CBS (5.081 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) was the silver draw with its mix of "Young Sheldon" (5.734 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4), a new "Man with a Plan" (5.740 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4), "Mom" (4.901 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9) and originals from "Broke" (4.823 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) and "Tommy" (4.644 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9).

Next up was NBC (3.141 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) with its season finales of "Superstore" (3.099 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T2) and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2.322 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) plus the final episode of "Will & Grace" (3.133 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9), the special "A Will & Graceful Goodbye" (2.935 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9) and the season finale of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.677 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T2).

Meanwhile, FOX (2.527 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) served up a new "Last Man Standing" (4.071 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) alongside repeats of "Last Man Standing" (2.890 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9) and "Mental Samurai" (1.573 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #14).

And finally, fresh installments of "Katy Keene" (0.503 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T15) and "In the Dark" (0.398 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T15) closed out the night on The CW (0.450 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

0.00% - Superstore (vs. 4/2/20)

0.00% - Last Man Standing

0.00% - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

0.00% - Tommy

0.00% - Katy Keene

0.00% - In the Dark

-14.29% - Man with a Plan

-14.29% - Broke

-16.67% - Will & Grace

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+66.67% - A Will & Graceful Goodbye (vs. Abby's)

+50.00% - BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (vs. AP Bio)

+33.33% - 2020 NFL DRAFT - Round 1

+20.00% - LAST MAN STANDING (vs. Gotham)

0.00% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

0.00% - Superstore

0.00% - Will & Grace (vs. Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

-25.00% - Broke (vs. Life in Pieces)

-28.57% - Tommy (vs. SWAT)

-50.00% - In the Dark

-57.14% - MAN WITH A PLAN (vs. Young Sheldon)

-66.67% - KATY KEENE (vs. Supernatural)





Related Articles View More TV Stories