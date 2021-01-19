RATINGS: 9-1-1 Returns on Top for FOX

Here are the highlights of the 13 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (1/18/21):

FOX (6.457 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T1) was the top draw on Monday thanks to the season premieres of "9-1-1" (7.003 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) and "9-1-1: Lone Star" (5.911 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3).

Sharing the demo crown however was ABC (4.488 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T1) with originals from "The Bachelor" (4.788 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) and "The Good Doctor" (3.888 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5).

Next up was CBS (4.509 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) and its mix of "The Neighborhood" (5.898 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (5.382 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "Let's Make a Deal Primetime" (3.311 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8) and "Bull" (4.576 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.770 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) offered up originals from "Ellen's Game of Games" (3.098 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "The Wall" (2.600 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8) and "Weakest Link" (2.611 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8).

And finally, the return of "All American" (1.064 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #12) and a rebroadcast of "Batwoman" (0.526 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13) rounded out the night on The CW (0.795 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - The Good Doctor

+20.00% - Ellen's Game of Games

+18.18% - The Bachelor

+14.29% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (vs. 1/4/21)

0.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. 1/4/21)

0.00% - Bull (vs. 1/4/21)

0.00% - Weakest Link

0.00% - The Wall

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - All American

+33.33% - 9-1-1 (vs. 9-1-1: Lone Star)

+28.57% - 9-1-1: LONE STAR (vs. Prodigal Son)

0.00% - The Neighborhood

-14.29% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

-16.67% - Bull

-16.67% - Let's Make a Deal Primetime (vs. All Rise)

-28.57% - WEAKEST LINK (vs. Manifest)

-31.58% - The Bachelor

-33.33% - The Good Doctor

-45.45% - Ellen's Game of Games (vs. America's Got Talent: The Champions)

-54.55% - THE WALL (vs. America's Got Talent: The Champions)

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (1/20/20):

ABC (5.945 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) continued its demo win streak on Monday thanks to new episodes of "The Bachelor" (6.224 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.9, #1) and "The Good Doctor" (5.385 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3).

The silver then went to NBC (5.881 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) with fresh installments from "America's Got Talent: The Champions" (6.974 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) and "Manifest" (3.695 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

Next up was FOX (4.475 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) with night two of "9-1-1: Lone Star" (5.825 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3) and the return of "Prodigal Son" (3.125 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

Meanwhile, CBS (6.127 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) offered up originals from "The Neighborhood" (6.771 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #5), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (6.438 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "All Rise" (5.746 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9) and "Bull" (6.032 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9).

And finally, the winter premieres of "All American" (0.683 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Black Lightning" (0.549 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) closed out the night on The CW (0.616 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+22.22% - America's Got Talent: The Champions

+20.00% - ALL RISE (vs. 1/6/20)

+18.75% - The Bachelor

+12.50% - The Good Doctor

0.00% - Manifest

0.00% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 12/2/19)

0.00% - Bull (vs. 1/6/20)

0.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. 12/2/19)

-11.11% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (vs. 1/6/20)

-12.50% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. 1/6/20)

-33.33% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. 12/9/19)

-66.67% - 9-1-1: LONE STAR (vs. 1/19/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+18.75% - The Bachelor

-10.00% - 9-1-1: LONE STAR (vs. The Resident)

-14.29% - ALL RISE (vs. Magnum P.I.)

-25.00% - The Good Doctor

-25.00% - Bull

-30.00% - Manifest

-30.00% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. The Passage)

-31.25% - America's Got Talent: The Champions

-33.33% - Black Lightning

-42.86% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (vs. Celebrity Big Brother)

-50.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow)

-50.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Celebrity Big Brother)

