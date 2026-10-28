RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND World Premiere Photos Released

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Photos have been released from the world premiere of RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND, which was held in Los Angeles. Attendees at the premiere included Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, Yash, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

The film will be released exclusively in theatres in Hindi and English, in IMAX and Premium Large Formats, beginning November 5th, 2026.

Genre

Epic Action Fantasy

Rating

This film is rated PG-13 by The Motion Picture Association for the following reasons: sequences of strong violence and action, and some bloody images.

Synopsis

Based on the celebrated ancient epic known to billions, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend tells the story of Rama, a prince bound by sacrifice; Ravana, an immortal king driven by vengeance; and the prophecy that binds their fates together. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.

The film is produced by acclaimed filmmaker Namit Malhotra, whose Academy Award-winning visual effects company DNEG has worked on films including The Odyssey, Dune, Interstellar, and Inception; directed by Nitesh Tiwari, whose film Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide; and scored by Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend will be released globally in theaters in time for Diwali on November 5.

Directed by

Nitesh Tiwari

Screenplay by

Shridhar Raghavan

Produced by

Namit Malhotra

Cast

Ranbir Kapoor

Yash

Sai Pallavi

Ravie Dubey

Sunny Deol

*Credits not final*





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