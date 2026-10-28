Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND World Premiere Photos Released
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and scored by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, the film adapts the ancient epic for global audiences.
Photos have been released from the world premiere of RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND, which was held in Los Angeles. Attendees at the premiere included Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, Yash, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.
The film will be released exclusively in theatres in Hindi and English, in IMAX and Premium Large Formats, beginning November 5th, 2026.
Genre
Epic Action Fantasy
Rating
This film is rated PG-13 by The Motion Picture Association for the following reasons: sequences of strong violence and action, and some bloody images.
Synopsis
Based on the celebrated ancient epic known to billions, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend tells the story of Rama, a prince bound by sacrifice; Ravana, an immortal king driven by vengeance; and the prophecy that binds their fates together. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.
The film is produced by acclaimed filmmaker Namit Malhotra, whose Academy Award-winning visual effects company DNEG has worked on films including The Odyssey, Dune, Interstellar, and Inception; directed by Nitesh Tiwari, whose film Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide; and scored by Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend will be released globally in theaters in time for Diwali on November 5.
Directed by
Nitesh Tiwari
Screenplay by
Shridhar Raghavan
Produced by
Namit Malhotra
Cast
Ranbir Kapoor
Yash
Sai Pallavi
Ravie Dubey
Sunny Deol
*Credits not final*
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