RAINS OVER BABEL to Have New York Premiere and LA Screening

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

RAINS OVER BABEL (Llueve sobre Babel), the acclaimed debut feature from Colombian writer-director Gala del Sol and Colombia's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards and Spain's Goya Awards, will have its New York Premiere at Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) on Saturday, December 5, following an exclusive Los Angeles Sneak Preview at Instituto Cervantes on Wednesday, November 5.

A co-production between Colombia, the United States, and Spain—produced by H.A. Hermida, Ana Cristina Gutiérrez, Gala del Sol, Andrés Hermida, and Natalia Rendón Rodríguez—the film has become a breakout cultural landmark. Beyond its festival run, Rains Over Babel became the highest-grossing Colombian film of 2026 during a 14-week theatrical run and made history as the first Colombian feature ever invited to screen at Pixar Animation Studios.

Set in a retro-futuristic, tropical-punk rendition of Cali, Colombia, Rains Over Babel follows a group of misfits who gather at Babel, a dive bar that doubles as purgatory. In this neon-lit liminal space, La Flaca—played by Saray Rebolledo leading a dynamic ensemble cast—presides over the lost and the desperate, challenging stray souls to gamble years of their lives in a high-stakes bid to outwit Death herself.

Over the course of one fateful night, their lives intersect in a surreal series of quests: Dante strives to uncover the forgotten secrets of his past before his contract with La Flaca expires; the ghost Monet races against time to reclaim his physical body before it decomposes; Timbí and Uma descend through purgatory's lower circles to rescue their loved ones; and Jacob wrestles with inner turmoil as he prepares for his debut drag performance.

Reimagining Cali as the mythical City of Maya, del Sol merges magical realism with '90s punk energy and a high-voltage tropical score. By combining street-level grit with high-concept myth, Rains Over Babel paints an exuberant, uninhibited portrait of queer identity, spiritual survival, and the search for second chances in contemporary Latin America.

Film Details

RAINS OVER BABEL (Llueve sobre Babel). Colombia/USA/Spain, 2025, 111 min. Writer-Director: Gala del Sol; Producers: H.A. Hermida, Ana Cristina Gutiérrez, Gala del Sol, Andrés Hermida, Isabela Hermida, Natalia Rendón Rodríguez; Executive Producers: H.A. Hermida, Gustavo Pazmín, Juan Carlos Bueno; Associate Producers: Felipe Aguilar Rodríguez, Jose Varón, Celina Biurrun; Director of Photography: Sten Tadashi Olson; Production Designer: Jaime Luna; Editors: Hadley Hillel, Gala del Sol; Sound Design: Gerry Vazquez, James Parnell; Costume Designer: Felipe Giraldo; Composer Martín De Lima; Assistant Director: Andrés Orozco. Cast: Jhon Narváez, John Alex Castillo, Sofía Buenaventura, Sarai Rebolledo, Felipe Aguilar Rodríguez.

About the Director

Gala del Sol is a Spanish-Colombian director, screenwriter, and producer born in 1996, whose stories blend fantastic realism with a punk aesthetic and a tropical twist. She was a finalist for the Student Academy Awards with her short film Transient Passengers (2018), her thesis from Chapman University. Rains Over Babel (2025) marks her feature film debut. She's currently developing her next two features, Moonchild and Ascension.









Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 12 Hrs 07 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone