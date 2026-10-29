Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
RAINS OVER BABEL to Have New York Premiere and LA Screening
Writer-director Gala del Sol's Sundance-selected debut stars Saray Rebolledo in a tropical-punk reimagining of Dante's Inferno set in a purgatorial dive bar.
RAINS OVER BABEL (Llueve sobre Babel), the acclaimed debut feature from Colombian writer-director Gala del Sol and Colombia's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards and Spain's Goya Awards, will have its New York Premiere at Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) on Saturday, December 5, following an exclusive Los Angeles Sneak Preview at Instituto Cervantes on Wednesday, November 5.
A co-production between Colombia, the United States, and Spain—produced by H.A. Hermida, Ana Cristina Gutiérrez, Gala del Sol, Andrés Hermida, and Natalia Rendón Rodríguez—the film has become a breakout cultural landmark. Beyond its festival run, Rains Over Babel became the highest-grossing Colombian film of 2026 during a 14-week theatrical run and made history as the first Colombian feature ever invited to screen at Pixar Animation Studios.
Set in a retro-futuristic, tropical-punk rendition of Cali, Colombia, Rains Over Babel follows a group of misfits who gather at Babel, a dive bar that doubles as purgatory. In this neon-lit liminal space, La Flaca—played by Saray Rebolledo leading a dynamic ensemble cast—presides over the lost and the desperate, challenging stray souls to gamble years of their lives in a high-stakes bid to outwit Death herself.
Over the course of one fateful night, their lives intersect in a surreal series of quests: Dante strives to uncover the forgotten secrets of his past before his contract with La Flaca expires; the ghost Monet races against time to reclaim his physical body before it decomposes; Timbí and Uma descend through purgatory's lower circles to rescue their loved ones; and Jacob wrestles with inner turmoil as he prepares for his debut drag performance.
Reimagining Cali as the mythical City of Maya, del Sol merges magical realism with '90s punk energy and a high-voltage tropical score. By combining street-level grit with high-concept myth, Rains Over Babel paints an exuberant, uninhibited portrait of queer identity, spiritual survival, and the search for second chances in contemporary Latin America.
Film Details
RAINS OVER BABEL (Llueve sobre Babel). Colombia/USA/Spain, 2025, 111 min. Writer-Director: Gala del Sol; Producers: H.A. Hermida, Ana Cristina Gutiérrez, Gala del Sol, Andrés Hermida, Isabela Hermida, Natalia Rendón Rodríguez; Executive Producers: H.A. Hermida, Gustavo Pazmín, Juan Carlos Bueno; Associate Producers: Felipe Aguilar Rodríguez, Jose Varón, Celina Biurrun; Director of Photography: Sten Tadashi Olson; Production Designer: Jaime Luna; Editors: Hadley Hillel, Gala del Sol; Sound Design: Gerry Vazquez, James Parnell; Costume Designer: Felipe Giraldo; Composer Martín De Lima; Assistant Director: Andrés Orozco. Cast: Jhon Narváez, John Alex Castillo, Sofía Buenaventura, Sarai Rebolledo, Felipe Aguilar Rodríguez.
About the Director
Gala del Sol is a Spanish-Colombian director, screenwriter, and producer born in 1996, whose stories blend fantastic realism with a punk aesthetic and a tropical twist. She was a finalist for the Student Academy Awards with her short film Transient Passengers (2018), her thesis from Chapman University. Rains Over Babel (2025) marks her feature film debut. She's currently developing her next two features, Moonchild and Ascension.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode