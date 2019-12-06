Quibi Greenlights RENO 911! Season Seven from Comedy Central Productions

Beloved comedy series RENO 911! has been greenlit for a new, seventh season by Quibi, it was announced today by Quibi and producing partner Comedy Central Productions. The ensemble comedy was created by and stars Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon, all of whom are attached to write and star in the new season. Peter Principato of Artists First will executive produce the series along with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

A critically acclaimed, hit series which ran for six seasons on Comedy Central, RENO 911! let viewers ride shotgun with the courageous men and women of the Reno Sheriff's Department as they lay down the law and put their lives on the line. The RENO 911! camera doesn't blink - and when the bullets start flying, the Reno Sheriff's Department will be right behind you.

"RENO 911! holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for 're-boot goofin.' Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate," said Thomas Lennon, writer and star. "Quibi's short format seems custom made for our show."

"We are very excited to partner with Ben, Kerri and Tom, three of the most gifted multi-hyphenates in comedy, to bring more of their iconic series RENO 911! to the world," said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Comedy Central's Co-Heads of Original Content. "Fans demanded this for a long time and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are thrilled to help answer that kind of 911 call."

"I couldn't say it better than Sarah and Jonas, and I for one will sleep soundly knowing RENO 911! is back on the beat keeping our streets safe once again," said Doug Herzog, Quibi.

RENO 911! is produced by Comedy Central Productions (CCP), Comedy Central's new studio-production arm partnering with comedy's best writers, producers and on-screen talent to develop compelling, premium comedy content and bring it to market via distribution partners and buyers on all TV and digital platforms. CCP holds first look development deals with Derek Waters; Paulilu, the production company from Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs; Anthony King; Irony Point, the production company from Daniel Powell and Alex Bach; Stuart Miller; and Donick Cary.

