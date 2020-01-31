Quibi Announces The Development Of Scripted Series HEARTBEATS

Quibi announced today the development of HEARTBEATS a new scripted dramedy series from eOne and Hypnotic.

HEARTBEATS follows the "perfect couple," Kristen and Bobby, as they navigate the aftermath of their surprising and emotional break up. Told from the perspective of the viewer as their mutual friend, HEARTBEATS shows what can happen when the right person comes into your life at the wrong time.

HEARTBEATS is written by Michael Mohan and Ben York Jones (Like Crazy, Everything Sucks).

Quibi launches April 6, 2020.





