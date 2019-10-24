Queen Latifah, Emilia Clarke, Emma Thompson and Henry Golding Guest Star on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Next Week

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Oct. 28-Nov 1.

Monday, Oct. 28 - QUEEN LATIFAH chats about the ABC broadcast of "The Little Mermaid Live!" and "Fresh Off the Boat" star RANDALL PARK visits. In addition, DIY duo CRAFTY LUMBERJACKS show Kelly and Ryan how to create fun and easy Halloween decorations.

Tuesday, Oct. 29 - HENRY GOLDING previews the film "Last Christmas," and adventurer BEAR GRYLLS talks about the series "Running Wild with Bear Grylls." Plus, The Domestic Geek SARA LYNN CAUCHON whips up some wicked Halloween party treats.

Wednesday, Oct. 30 - EMILIA CLARKE speaks about the film "Last Christmas," and Kelly and Ryan sit down with GRAMMY® Award-winning singer and composer HARRY CONNICK JR., who also performs for the "Live" audience. Plus, Good Housekeeping's executive editor MEAGHAN MURPHY demonstrates ways to "pump up your pumpkins."

Thursday, Oct. 31 - Today, Kelly and Ryan go viral, literally, when they present "Live with Kelly and Ryan's Best Halloween Show Ever: Viral Edition." The 2019 spooktacular pays homage to some of Pop culture's hottest viral moments and trends. Making cameo appearances will be late night host JIMMY FALLON, HGTV's DREW and JONATHAN SCOTT, singer-songwriter JOSH GROBAN, Youtube superstar LIZA KOSHY and more. Actor KAL PENN also gets in on the Halloween fun, joining Kelly and Ryan in costume for a live interview. The show draws to a close with "Live's Halloween Costume Contest." Every year, members of the audience come from near and far, dressed to impress with their innovative and unique creations.

Friday, Nov. 1 - The hosts interview EMMA THOMPSON about the film "Last Christmas," and with the New York City Marathon right around corner, DR. WENDY BAZILIAN gives pointers on pre-marathon nutrition and exercise. Plus, singer/songwriter INGRID MICHAELSON performs for the "Live" audience.





Related Articles View More TV Stories