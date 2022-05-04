'Queen Cobras' and 'Space Bunny' are Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER

"Queen Cobras" and "Space Bunny" were unmasked on tonight's episode of The Masked Singer. This elimination sends "The Prince" to compete in the finale. "Queen Cobras" were REVEALED to be the Grammy Award-Nominated music group En Vogue. The group includes Cindy Heron-Braggs, Terry Ellis, and Rhona Bennett.

"Space Bunny" was REVEALED to be the Grammy Award-Winning reggae artist Shaggy. Next week, relive the best good, bad, and cuddly moments of the season and discover all-new clues about the finalists in the special "Road to the Finals" episode of The Masked Singer, which will air on FOX on Wednesday, May 11th at 8/7c.

Then, don't miss the ultimate showdown as "Firefly," "Ringmaster," and "The Prince" compete in the season finale on Wednesday, May 18th at 8/7c. Watch the clips below from the unmaskings and interviews after tonight's eliminations occurred!

