Princess Mononoke to Return to Theaters in 4K Restoration

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Studio Ghibli Fest 2026 will continue with screenings of PRINCESS MONONOKE, Hayao Miyazaki's epic fantasy, returning to theaters nationwide for five nights only, September 26–30, in a new 4K restoration.

Tickets are on sale now for Princess Mononoke, an epic masterpiece that has dazzled audiences worldwide with its breathtaking imagination, exhilarating battles, and deep humanity.

Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Asaka heads west in search of a cure. There, he stumbles into a bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi, the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke, a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there.

Returning in its 4K restoration directly overseen by Studio Ghibli's own Atsushi Okui, who has been involved in nearly every major Studio Ghibli project since Porco Rosso in 1992, the film comes to theatres this September for five nationwide screenings. Princess Mononoke will be shown in both the original Japanese and English-dubbed versions, featuring the voices of Gillian Anderson, Billy Crudup, Claire Danes, Minnie Driver, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Billy Bob Thornton.

In addition to the full features, screenings will include a post-film clip from the bonus featurette, 'Princess Mononoke in the USA.'

Tickets for Princess Mononoke can be purchased online by visiting GhibliFest.com, FathomEntertainment.com and at participating theatre box offices (Theatre participants are subject to change).

GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment are rounding out Studio Ghibli Fest 2026 with three final presentations: Princess Mononoke, the 25th anniversary of Spirited Away, and Spirited Away: Live on Stage.

Princess Mononoke – 4K Remastered Show Dates

Check with your local theatres or online ticketing site for specific showtimes.

Saturday, September 26 at 3:00 PM (English Language Dub)

Sunday, September 27 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (English Language Dub)

Monday, September 28 at 7:00 PM (Japanese Language with Subtitles)

Tuesday, September 29 at 7:00 PM (Japanese Language with Subtitles)

Wednesday, September 30 at 7:00 PM (English Language Dub)

About GKIDS

GKIDS is the Academy Award-winning curator, producer, and distributor of artist-driven, globally inspired cinema dedicated to connecting North American audiences with distinctive stories from around the world. Widely celebrated for its leadership in the 'animation is film' movement, the studio has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape for feature animation in the U.S. and internationally for nearly two decades. GKIDS represents the work of many of the world's most acclaimed animation filmmakers, including Makoto Shinkai (Your Name., Weathering With You), Satoshi Kon (Perfect Blue, Millennium Actress), Tomm Moore (Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers), Mamoru Hosoda (Mirai, Wolf Children), and serves as the North American home of Japan's legendary Studio Ghibli.

Upcoming theatrical releases include the highly anticipated Godzilla Minus Zero, the follow up to director Takashi Yamazaki's Academy Award-winning Godzilla Minus One, and Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, the latest Aardman feature in the beloved Oscar-nominated film series. In addition to the Oscar-nominated Kokuho and Little Amélie and the Character of Rain, recent theatrical releases are the box office hit Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, Mamoru Oshii's cult classic Angel's Egg, and the critically acclaimed All You Need Is Kill, alongside groundbreaking television series such as Dan Da Dan, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Arcane: League of Legends.

About Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of content to movie theatres. For more than 20 years, Fathom Entertainment has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements across various genres and formats, including feature films, episodic content, documentaries, concerts, and live events. Fathom consistently ranks among the top 10 theatrical distributors in North America and distributes content to cinemas worldwide. Fathom Entertainment is owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), and Regal Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). For more information, visit FathomEntertainment.com.

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