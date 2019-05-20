Presenters Announced for the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Denzel Washington

The American Film Institute (AFI) announced today the first wave of guest presenters who will celebrate Denzel Washington at the 47th AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD on June 6, 2019, at a Gala Tribute in Los Angeles. Chadwick Boseman, Jodie Foster, Jamie Foxx, Morgan Freeman (2011 honoree), Michael B. Jordan, Issa Rae, Julia Roberts and Cicely Tyson will all be in attendance to pay tribute to Washington's life and work. In addition, multitalented film, television and music video artist Melina Matsoukas (AFI Class of 2005) will receive the 2019 Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal, recognizing her extraordinary creative talents.



The event will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. More talent will be announced soon. The special will air on TNT on Thursday, June 20, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, followed by an encore at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. Sister network Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will also air the special in September, during a night of programming dedicated to Washington's work. This marks the seventh year the Emmy®-winning AFI special will air on TNT.



"Denzel Washington is a hero to audiences all over the world and an inspiration for artists across generations," said Bob Gazzale, AFI President & CEO. "Prepare for an extraordinary night as AFI brings together American film's finest to raise a glass to a national treasure."



Tickets to attend the Gala are still available at AFI.com/laa/default.aspx. The event will begin at the Dolby withctails at 6:00 p.m., followed by a black-tie Wolfgang Puck dinner at 7:00 p.m. and the Tribute show beginning at 8:00 p.m.



The AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD Tribute special will air for its seventh year on TNT, followed by encore presentations on sister network, Turner Classic Movies (TCM).



Washington's cinematic legacy includes powerhouse, Academy Award®-winning performances in GLORY (1989) and TRAINING DAY (2001), as well as celebrated roles in CRY FREEDOM (1987), MALCOLM X (1992), THE HURRICANE (1999), FLIGHT (2012) and ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ. (2017), earning additional nominations for each. Washington has crafted compelling, unforgettable characters in recurring collaborations with master directors past and present, bringing stalwart grit and nuanced complexity to films essential to the American canon, such as Jonathan Demme's PHILADELPHIA (1993), Spike Lee's INSIDE MAN (2006) and Ridley Scott's AMERICAN GANGSTER (2007) - and to blockbuster, crowd-pleasing fare such as Edward Zwick's (AFI Class of 1975) CRIMSON TIDE (1995), Tony Scott's MAN ON FIRE (2004), and Antoine Fuqua's THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN (2016). A creative force behind the camera as well, Washington has helmed critically acclaimed films, ANTWONE FISHER (2002) and THE GREAT DEBATERS (2007), in which he also stars. He won a 2010 Tony® for his performance in the play "Fences," and directed, produced and starred in the 2016 film adaptation that earned him Best Actor and Best Picture Oscar® nominations.



The highest honor given for a career in film, the AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD was established by the AFI Board of Trustees in 1973. It is presented to a single honoree each year based on the following criteria as mandated through a resolution passed by the AFI Board of Trustees:

"The recipient should be one whose talent has in a fundamental way advanced the film art; whose accomplishment has been acknowledged by scholars, critics, professional peers and the general public; and whose work has stood the test of time."



WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, truTV and others. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).



Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is a two-time Peabody Award-winning network that presents great films, uncut and commercial-free, from the largest film libraries in the world highlighting the entire Spectrum of film history. TCM features the insights from Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz along with hosts Alicia Malone, Dave Karger and Eddie Muller, plus interviews with a wide range of special guests and serves as the ultimate movie lover destination. Currently in its 25th year as a leading authority in classic film, TCM offers critically acclaimed series like The Essentials, along with annual programming events like 31 Days of Oscar® in February and Summer Under the Stars in August. TCM also directly connects with movie fans through events as the annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, the TCM Big Screen Classics series in partnership with Fathom Events, as well as through the TCM Classic Film Tour in New York City and Los Angeles. In addition, TCM produces a wide range of media about classic film, including books and DVDs, and hosts a wealth of material online at tcm.com and through THE WATCH TCM mobile app.



The American Film Institute was established by presidential proclamation in the White House Rose Garden, and launched its national mandate on June 5, 1967 - to preserve the heritage of the motion picture, to honor the artists and their work and to educate the next generation of storytellers. AFI's founding Trustees included Chairman Gregory Peck, Vice Chairman Sidney Poitier, Francis Ford Coppola, Arthur Schlesinger, Jr., Jack Valenti and George Stevens, Jr., as Director.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You